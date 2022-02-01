Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Ulster's Craig Gilroy cited after heavy hit on Scarlets winger

Gilroy appeared fortunate not to have been red carded for the heavy tackle on Thomas Rogers.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 4:32 PM
59 minutes ago 1,143 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5670516
Ulster’s Craig Gilroy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ulster’s Craig Gilroy.
Ulster’s Craig Gilroy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CRAIG GILROY HAS been cited by the United Rugby Championship after a collision with Scarlet winger Thomas Rogers that saw him yellow carded last weekend. 

Ulster enjoyed a 27-15 bonus-point win in Belfast, though Gilroy appeared fortunate not to have been red carded for the heavy tackle on Rogers.

The URC confirmed Gilroy has been cited under Law 9.13 which declares ”a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

Arrangements for the disciplinary process are currently in progress and will be announced in due course, according to the league. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie