Ulster's Craig Gilroy cited after heavy hit on Scarlets winger

CRAIG GILROY HAS been cited by the United Rugby Championship after a collision with Scarlet winger Thomas Rogers that saw him yellow carded last weekend.

Ulster enjoyed a 27-15 bonus-point win in Belfast, though Gilroy appeared fortunate not to have been red carded for the heavy tackle on Rogers.

The URC confirmed Gilroy has been cited under Law 9.13 which declares ”a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

Arrangements for the disciplinary process are currently in progress and will be announced in due course, according to the league.

Advertisement