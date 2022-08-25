Cruciate injury confirmed for Tipperary defender

CRAIG MORGAN WILL face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after scans confirmed the Tipperary defender suffered a serious knee injury in a recent club game.

Morgan limped off in the first-half of Kilruane MacDonaghs’ Tipperary SHC clash against Nenagh Eire Og last weekend.

The club have announced that he suffered a cruciate injury and will miss the rest of their campaign.

It’s a major blow for Kilruane, who must beat Clonoulty/Rossmore in their refixed final group stage game in two weeks to advance into the knockout stages of the championship.

Morgan made the breakthrough at senior level for Tipperary last season and was a regular throughout the championship.

Morgan made his senior hurling championship debut for Tipperary last April against Waterford and then retained that position at corner-back for the remainder of the county’s Munster round-robin games.

The expected nine-month recovery time after surgery for an ACL tear would rule Morgan out until at least late May next year.

