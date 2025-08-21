The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland maintain winning start to T20 World Cup Qualifier
IRELAND BEAT THE Netherlands by eight wickets to make it two wins from two at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier.
The Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first, posting 137 for 6 from their 20 overs. Heather Siegers and Phebe Molkenboer (both 27) were the top scorers for the home side.
Laura Delany (2-19) and Arlene Kelly (1-26) were the key bowlers for Ireland. Kelly was also involved in a catch and a run-out.
In response, Ireland scored 141-2, chasing down the total with four balls remaining.
Gaby Lewis led the way with the bat, scoring 66 not out from 52 deliveries. Other contributions included Orla Prendergast (28), Amy Hunter (21), and Leah Paul (17*).
Lloyd Tennant’s side play Italy next on Saturday at 10am (Irish time).
