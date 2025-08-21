Advertisement
Ireland maintain winning start to T20 World Cup Qualifier

2.38pm, 21 Aug 2025

IRELAND BEAT THE Netherlands by eight wickets to make it two wins from two at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier.

The Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first, posting 137 for 6 from their 20 overs. Heather Siegers and Phebe Molkenboer (both 27) were the top scorers for the home side.

Laura Delany (2-19) and Arlene Kelly (1-26) were the key bowlers for Ireland. Kelly was also involved in a catch and a run-out.

In response, Ireland scored 141-2, chasing down the total with four balls remaining.

Gaby Lewis led the way with the bat, scoring 66 not out from 52 deliveries. Other contributions included Orla Prendergast (28), Amy Hunter (21), and Leah Paul (17*).

Lloyd Tennant’s side play Italy next on Saturday at 10am (Irish time).

