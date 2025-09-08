Ireland call up Ben Calitz for historic first T20I series with England

PAUL STIRLING WILL captain Ireland for their historic three-match T20I series against England at Malahide later this month.

Ben Calitz, the batter and wicketkeeper, has also been called up for the first time while Mark Adair, Josh Little, Fionn Hand will miss out through injury.

It will be the first time Ireland Men have taken on in England in a T20I with the first game in the series on Wednesday, 17 September.

Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Craig Young all came through the Emerald Challenge series and are available to play, while 23-year-old Calitz has got the nod after being involved for the Ireland Wolves’ tour to UAE in April earlier this year.

The second fixture will be on 19 September while the third match two days later is already a sell-out.

Ireland squad: