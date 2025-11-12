Cristiano Ronaldo expecting hostile reception at Aviva after Jake O’Brien incident

CRISTIANO RONALDO has promised to be a “good boy” as he prepares to face a tide of boos at the Aviva Stadium.

The Portugal skipper will lead his team-mates in their World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday, a month after celebrating Ruben Neves’ last-gasp winner in the reverse fixture in the face of defender Jake O’Brien.

Ronaldo admitted, as he faced the media on Wednesday, that he expects to be booed, but is concentrating only on the task of helping his team reach what he has revealed would be his last World Cup finals.

He said: “I really like the fans here. The support they give to the national team, it’s lovely. For me, it’s a pleasure to come and play here again.

“Of course, it will be tough. I hope they don’t boo me too much tomorrow. I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy.

“But of course, I do my job. I try to win the game and try to score to help my team. I’m sure that the game will be difficult.”

Ronaldo endured an evening to forget in the Lisbon encounter as he drew a blank after Caoimhin Kelleher saved his penalty, which had been awarded by Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak.

Ireland fans accused the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star of having an undue influence over the match official, but the man himself was having none of it.

He said: “It’s normal because they know if they lose tomorrow, they are out, so they try to make things around the game, to try to do things.

“But we have to be prepared for a tough game. I think it will be very similar to the game they played in Lisbon, and they have a chance.

“They are a good team, so we are prepared. I think Portugal will have a good game and will try to win the match.”

Ronaldo said earlier this week the World Cup campaign will be his last as he contemplated retirement, but the 40-year-old is intent on adding to his already sizeable trophy haul.

However the man with a staggering 143 international goals to his name says that quest is far from all about him.

He said: “A national team doesn’t depend on one good player, but it helps to have good players who can make a difference, especially with goals.

“It’s always good for me to score goals. I want to play in this next World Cup, but we’ll take it step by step.”

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez will be without suspended midfielder Bruno Fernandes and injured defender Nuno Mendes in Dublin, where he expects a difficult evening after the victory in Lisbon.

Martinez said: “I think we’re going to see an Irish team that is full of confidence, they’re playing at home and this is the last camp to try to qualify for the World Cup, so I think the game will be totally different.”