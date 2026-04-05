Ireland's Hayes on target as Brighton dump European champions Arsenal out of FA Cup

Women’s FA Cup Quarter-Final Results

Arsenal 0-2 Brighton

Charlton Athletic 0-1 Liverpool

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REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Caitlin Hayes was on target for Brighton as they stunned European champions Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup to book their place in the semi-finals.

Hayes scored the second goal of their 2-0 win from a corner, rising highest to direct her header into the net at the back post.

Madison Haley got the Seagulls off the mark with a goal shortly after half-time with Hayes providing their second in the 63rd minute.

Arsenal introduced Ireland captain Katie McCabe for Stina Blackstenius in the 76th minute but her impact was not enough to inspire a late rally.

Meanwhile, there was also FA Cup joy for Denise O’Sullivan as Liverpool got the better of Charlton after extra-time. The Ireland midfielder played 58 minutes of the tie as substitute Zara Shaw supplied the winner in the 115th minute.