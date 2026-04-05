More Stories
Republic of Ireland star Caitlin Hayes. James Crombie/INPHO
Wrap

Ireland's Hayes on target as Brighton dump European champions Arsenal out of FA Cup

There was also joy for Denise O’Sullivan as she helped Liverpool book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
10.24pm, 5 Apr 2026

Women’s FA Cup Quarter-Final Results 

  • Arsenal 0-2 Brighton
  • Charlton Athletic 0-1 Liverpool

****

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Caitlin Hayes was on target for Brighton as they stunned European champions Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup to book their place in the semi-finals.

Hayes scored the second goal of their 2-0 win from a corner, rising highest to direct her header into the net at the back post.

Madison Haley got the Seagulls off the mark with a goal shortly after half-time with Hayes providing their second in the 63rd minute.

Arsenal introduced Ireland captain Katie McCabe for Stina Blackstenius in the 76th minute but her impact was not enough to inspire a late rally.

Meanwhile, there was also FA Cup joy for Denise O’Sullivan as Liverpool got the better of Charlton after extra-time. The Ireland midfielder played 58 minutes of the tie as substitute Zara Shaw supplied the winner in the 115th minute.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie