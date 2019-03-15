This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After a nine-month absence from international football, Ronaldo recalled to Portugal squad

It’s the first time the Juventus superstar has been named since the 2018 World Cup.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Mar 2019, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,574 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4545026
The 34-year-old's last game for Portugal was the defeat to Uruguay at the World Cup.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
The 34-year-old's last game for Portugal was the defeat to Uruguay at the World Cup.
The 34-year-old's last game for Portugal was the defeat to Uruguay at the World Cup.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS returned to the Portugal squad for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

The Juventus star missed out on Portugal’s entire Nations League campaign, having not featured since their last-16 loss to Uruguay in Russia.

It is also his first involvement since accusations of rape from a woman in Las Vegas — relating to an alleged incident in 2009 — were reported by Der Spiegel in September. He continues to strongly deny the claims. 

In total, Ronaldo missed six international matches, but Portugal fared well enough as they won their Nations League group to advance to the tournament’s finals on home soil.

Once there, they will face Switzerland on 5 June in Porto, with the winner of that match to take on the winner of the Netherlands’ battle with England four days later in the tournament finale.

Before that, though, Portugal face Euro 2020 qualifiers in the upcoming international window as they take on Ukraine at home before also playing host to Serbia.

They’ll face off with Ukraine on March 22 in Lisbon before Serbia visit Estadio de Luz on 25 March.

Joining Ronaldo as part of Fernando Santos’ team are a number of in-form stars, including Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes and Joao Cancelo. Ronaldo and Cancelo have helped guide Juventus to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will take on Ajax, while also leading Serie A by a total of 18 points.

Silva’s Manchester City, meanwhile, lead the Premier League in a tight battle with Liverpool and have also sealed a quarter-final birth against fellow Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Veterans Pepe and Jose Fonte lead the defence, which also includes Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo, Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro and Napoli’s Mario Rui.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio, Beto, Jose Sa Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira , Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joa Moutinho, Pizzi

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafa Silva, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Dyego Sousa

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    CHELTENHAM
    Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins
    Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As he turns 30, a look at Theo Walcott's weird and disappointing career
    As he turns 30, a look at Theo Walcott's weird and disappointing career
    Solskjaer offers old friend Scholes invite after Oldham departure
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie