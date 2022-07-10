Cristiano Ronaldo’s plan to leave Man United and more of the week's best sportswriting

1. It has been a long journey but here we are, in 2022, with a Women’s European Championship about to start in England at a sold-out Old Trafford – and it is my job to write about it. When I grew up, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, that seemed an impossible dream.

Back then women’s football and women in football were simply not visible. No matter how much time I dedicated to learning, analysing, writing and being consumed by the game, thinking about a career in the sport as a young girl – however that might look – never seemed a viable choice.

The Guardian’s Sophie Downey on realising a long-held ambition.

2. In Cristiano Ronaldo’s talks with Jorge Mendes, and the representative’s meetings with top clubs, a few points have been made abundantly clear. This is no game, nor is it an attempt to leverage Manchester United. Ronaldo just wants to have a chance of winning the Champions League again, and is even willing to take a significant pay cut to make it happen.

The great question, and great complication at this delicate stage of his career, is whether signing Ronaldo is more or less likely to bring the trophy.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney on Cristiano Ronaldo’s plan to leave Man United and the dilemma for potential suitors.

3. Over the past several years, more than two dozen women have accused the N.F.L. quarterback Deshaun Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct. In March, the second of two grand juries declined to charge Watson with any crimes for his behavior, which allegedly included coercing masseuses into sexual acts and inappropriately touching them. (Last week, twenty of the two dozen women who filed lawsuits reached financial settlements with Watson, who has denied wrongdoing.) Despite the controversy, Watson—formerly of the Houston Texans—signed a fully guaranteed two-hundred-and-thirty-million-dollar contract with the Cleveland Browns, meaning that he will be paid even if the N.F.L. decides to suspend him. His arbitration hearing with the league began this week; a ruling is expected shortly.4. As Fabry recalls, she arrived at the restaurant still wearing her training gear – T-shirt and shorts – and saw Evans, his wife, and Whipple at the bar. There was cheering and hugs when she told them she would join the staff.

Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker on the NFL’s missed #MeeToo moment.

4. The group moved to a table on an outside patio and at some point in the evening Evans left the group. While Evans was absent, Fabry needed to use the bathroom. She left Evans’ wife and Whipple at the table and walked back into the restaurant, past the hostess table and a closet area near the bathroom.

“The next thing I remember is a tug on my arm and [Evans] pulling me,” recalls Fabry, who says Evans pulled her into an alcove in the restaurant.

Matthew Hall in The Guardian details the story of an Ohio soccer coach, sexual misconduct and the system that has protected him.

5. Irish boxing has a chance to demonstrate intent that it’s mending its ways on July 10th. The infighting, bad faith undermining of world class coaches Bernard Dunne and Billy Walsh and the abysmal history of gender inequality at board level despite four current senior world champions, Lisa O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst, Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor all being women, has a chance to be put right. Again.

The Irish Times’ Johnny Watterson on why Irish boxing is standing on a funding precipice.

6. It started with a question about newspaper headlines in his native Northern Ireland slamming his backing of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as pure sportswashing.

Then there were even emotional revelations about death threats.

Who’d have thought Tiger Woods opening with a 77 in the incredible charitable event that is the JP McManus Pro-Am could be utterly overshadowed by the bitter civil war between LIV Golf and the game’s major tours.

Brian Keogh of The Irish Independent outlines Graeme McDowell’s remarkable comments about LIV Golf and his involvement in it.

7. Certainly for those who have been following the thread of women’s football for a while, it was easy to lose oneself in the symbolism and import, even to feel a little dazed at the sheer pace of progress.

It’s 28 years since Sir Alex Ferguson wrote to a female physiotherapist rejecting her request for a work placement on the basis that “most of the players felt that football was very much a male sport”. The last time this tournament was staged in 2017, Manchester United didn’t even have a women’s team. Now, in the shadow of the stand bearing Ferguson’s name, three United players were stepping out to represent their country. Let’s just say life comes at you pretty fast.

The Guardian’s Jonathan Liew on a new dawn for women’s football.