Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Increase in permitted attendance at matches brought forward to this weekend

Up to 500 fans will now be allowed to attend many of this weekend’s GAA championship matches.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 10:02 AM
24 minutes ago 613 Views 0 Comments
A view of the Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MATCHES ACROSS THE country this weekend will be allowed benefit from the gradual increase in permitted attendance, the Minister of State for Sport has confirmed. 

Though the easing of restrictions regarding indoor dining were postponed yesterday, the government confirmed the increase in attendance at outdoor sports events would go ahead as planned next Monday, 5 July. 

Jack Chambers has today confirmed that this easing has been brought forward by two days, taking effect from this Saturday, 3 July. 

This means that up to 200 people will be allowed to attend an outdoor event, while stadia with a capacity of more than 5,000 will be permitted to host a crowd of 500 people. 

The change has been made in time to cater for this week’s slate of GAA Championship action, including Tipperary v Clare in the Munster SHC at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and the Leinster SFC meeting of Laois and Westmeath in Tullamore.

Separately, 8,000 fans will be in attendance at Croke Park for the Leinster SHC semi-finals, as these games have been given the status of a test event. 

