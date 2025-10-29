Crowley set to wear Ireland's number 10 shirt against All Blacks

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to name Jack Crowley at out-half for Saturday’s game against New Zealand in Chicago.

The Munster playmaker has started the season in strong form and it looks likely that Farrell will back him in the number 10 shirt against the Kiwis at Soldier Field, with Sam Prendergast in reserve.

Farrell has had a strong hand to pick from for this opening November Test, with all 36 players who travelled to the US fit to train this week.

First-choice fullback Hugo Keenan and right wing Mack Hansen are missing due to injury, however, with Jamie Osborne and Tommy O’Brien expected to start in those positions against New Zealand. James Lowe is favourite to complete the back three.

As ever, Farrell has excellent midfield options but it could be that Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose beat off the competition from Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, and Tom Farrell to start.

Crowley looks likely to partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks, while Farrell could call on a familiar front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong.

The back five of the scrum has surely been an interesting selection debate among the Irish coaching staff, particularly with captain Caelan Doris now fit and available for selection having been sidelined since May.

It remains to be seen whether Doris starts or is used off the bench. His fellow number eight, Jack Conan, has yet to play this season either, but was a key man for the Lions during the summer.

Josh van der Flier is expected to be in the back row too, while Ryan Baird has been pushing for a start at blindside flanker, where Ireland could also use Tadhg Beirne or Conan.

James Ryan is in line to start in the second row, where Ireland are missing the injured Joe McCarthy, and he could be partnered by Beirne or the experienced Iain Henderson.

Ireland are due to announce their matchday 23 at 1pm Irish time on Thursday.