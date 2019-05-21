This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crusaders and NZ Rugby investigate 'very serious' allegations against players

The Super Rugby club’s players are said to be ‘distraught’ about the allegations.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 21 May 2019, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,295 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4645329

THE CRUSADERS AND New Zealand Rugby [NZR] have launched a joint investigation into allegations about the behaviour of players on the Super Rugby champions’ recent trip to South Africa.

Scott Robertson’s squad were in Cape Town for a Super Rugby clash with the Stormers last weekend and have since been accused of what the Crusaders termed “inappropriate and offensive behavior” in two separate alleged incidents.

A Crusaders Flag The Crusaders are the reigning back-to-back Super Rugby champions. Source: John Davidson/INPHO

In a statement yesterday, after the first allegation was made, the Crusaders said team management, the three players involved and their South African-based security advisor were all “devastated by the allegation and the implication of homophobic behaviour.”

Today, after a second alleged incident involving another Crusaders player came to light, the Christchurch-based franchise has confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched in conjunction with NZR.

However, the Crusaders stressed that the players at the centre of the alleged incidents “continue to refute the alleged version of events.”

“The allegations that have been made about players, in two different incidences, are very serious,” said NZR chief rugby officer Nigel Cass.

“These allegations are about abuse, inappropriate and offensive behavior, and we do not tolerate this.

“We have very strong values of respect, inclusion and tolerance in Rugby – there is no place for the type of behavior that has been described.

“At the same time, the players are refuting the details of the claims made. Because the nature of these allegations is serious, it is important that we carefully look at these claims without prejudice or assumptions.

“We are reaching out to the individuals who have made these allegations and urging them to formally lodge their complaints with the Independent Complaints Management Service, which is run by highly regarded lawyer Steph Dyhrberg.

“We have already discussed with Ms Dyhrberg her involvement in coordinating an investigation into both incidents.”

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge added:

“The players are distraught about the accusations as they continue to refute the alleged version of events.

“Clearly the right thing to do is to formalise the investigation into these matters, which would allow both sides to be heard.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie