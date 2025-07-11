Crystal Palace will drop down to Conference League over ownership rules

Crystal Palace have been forced to drop down to the Conference League after falling foul of UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership.

Palace qualified for the Europa League thanks to their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, but under Article Five of UEFA’s club competition regulations, clubs wishing to be eligible for qualification in 2025-26 had to be able to demonstrate as of March 1 that no individual or legal entity had control or influence over more than one club in the same competition.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) determined that American businessman John Textor’s interest in both Palace and Lyon meant only one of the clubs could enter the Europa League, with Lyon’s higher league position edging out Palace.

Palace will drop into the Conference League, with Nottingham Forest expected to replace them in the Europa League, though this was not immediately confirmed by UEFA.

UEFA said the decision could be appealed against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). League of Ireland side Drogheda United tried – and failed – to have their expulsion from the Conference League reversed due to similar multi-club issues.

UEFA had to postpone a decision in this case pending the outcome of an appeal by Lyon against a decision by French football’s financial regulator to relegate them to the second division.

Lyon had reached a settlement with UEFA agreeing to be excluded from European competition if that relegation was upheld on appeal, but on Wednesday the club learned they had overturned the original decision and held on to their top-flight spot.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham over an alleged illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England international was set for a medical in north London today after Spurs were understood to have triggered Gibbs-White’s £60million release clause.

However, Forest have accused the Europa League winners of contacting Gibbs-White directly rather than making an official approach.

The PA news agency understands Forest are furious and, in response, are drawing up legal papers with a view to reporting Spurs to the Premier League.

As result, the deal appears to be on hold for now, although Forest are powerless to stop it happening if Spurs go through the proper channels.

Tottenham have been approached for comment by the PA news agency.