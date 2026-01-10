Sixth-tier Macclesfield knock holders Crystal Palace out of FA Cup

NON-LEAGUE MACCLESFIELD pulled off one of the biggest-ever FA Cup upsets as they knocked out holders Crystal Palace in a remarkable 2-1 win at the third-round stage.

The Silkmen, reformed in 2020 after Macclesfield Town were wound up, sit 117 places below Palace in the pyramid but out-fought and out-thought a flat Eagles side to make new history for a club rising from the ashes of the old.

All-action captain Paul Dawson headed Macclesfield in front two minutes before half-time, and Palace failed to muster a response before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead on the hour.

Yeremy Pino’s 90th-minute free-kick set up a nervy finish through six minutes of time added on but eight months after lifting the FA Cup to win their first major trophy, Palace surrendered it with a tame performance as Macclesfield fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate a famous victory.

It was the first time the holders had lost to non-league opposition since Palace themselves beat Wolves back in 1909 while in the Southern League.

This was a day of celebration for Macclesfield, a club still coming to terms with the death of their 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod, killed in a car accident as he returned from their match at Bedford Town on December 16.

John Rooney’s side paid tribute to McLeod with a performance full of spirit against a Palace side showing six changes but still including England internationals Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

Palace did not get a sight of goal until the 13th minute, but Pino poked well wide. Christantus Uche was much closer with a wicked dipping shot in the 28th minute, but Max Dearnley barely had a save to make and Macclesfield’s belief grew.

Josh Kay had just sent a shot wide when he was brought down by Kaden Rodney, and from the resulting free-kick Dawson became the latest man to expose Palace’s vulnerability from set-pieces.

The skipper had been sporting a bandage from the very early stages after a clash of heads. Sam Heathcote helped him rearrange the dressing as they waited for Luke Duffy to send in the free-kick, and seconds later he planted his header in the far corner.

Oliver Glasner responded with three half-time changes as Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Brennan Johnson came on but Palace still looked lethargic going forward, and increasingly nervous in defence.

After they hacked clear a threatening shot from Buckley-Ricketts, Guehi sold Walter Benitez shot with a back-header and D’Mani Mellor almost profited. James Edmondson then fired a free-kick wide.

Palace could not settle, and found themselves 2-0 down after an hour. It was a total mess. Mellor was screaming for a penalty when he fell under Chris Richards’ challenge. Two attempted Palace clearances were blocked.

Lewis Fensome tried to bend in a shot but when that was deflected, Buckley-Ricketts stretched out a leg and the ball trickled past the wrong-footed Benitez.

Palace belatedly roused themselves. Uche dragged a shot narrowly wide, then had a header disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Wharton’s shot was then deflected wide but Macclesfield were standing up well to the pressure until Mellor fouled Guehi on the edge of the box late on and Pino beat Dearnley with the free-kick. Too little, too late.

In another of the early kick-offs, two moments of real quality from Stephy Mavididi ensured Leicester avoided an FA Cup upset with a 2-0 third-round win at Cheltenham.

Mavididi set up the opener for Patson Daka with some neat footwork in the 23rd minute and he then added the second just before half-time after another piece of skill that the League Two side could not live with.

Elsewhere, Jorgen Strand Larsen netted a hat-trick as Wolves eased to a 6-1 thrashing over League Two Shrewsbury to book their spot in the fourth round.

Things have not come easy for bottom side Wolves in a troubling Premier League season but they enjoyed a rare comfortable afternoon at Molineux to continue their recent upturn in form and proved to be a different class above a side who are battling for their own safety, three leagues below.

Strand Larsen ended a run of 12 games without a goal with the opener which was quickly followed up by Jhon Arias, who made it two with his second goal for the club.

Wolves strolled through the opening 25 minutes but the fourth-tier visitors managed to cut the deficit in half through John Marquis’ spot-kick, but a sloppy pass from Elyh Harrison gifted Strand Larsen one of the easiest goals in his career.

The Norway international – who has been linked with a move away from Molineux in the January transfer window – bagged his first hat-trick for the club in the second period before Rodrigo Gomes and Tolu Arokodare rounded off the scoring to help extend Wolves’ recent unbeaten run to four matches.