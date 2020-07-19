This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 July, 2020
Lemista puts gloss on fine weekend for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane

Chris Hayes won the Airlie Stud Stakes on Aloha Star, while A’Ali won the Sapphire Stakes.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 6:05 PM
Lemista (green silks) was another big winner for Ger Lyons at The Curragh.
GER LYONS AND Colin Keane were celebrating the victory of a smart filly for the second time in 24 hours at the Curragh as Lemista continued her winning streak in the Kilboy Estate Stakes.

Settled at the rear, Lemista quickened up smartly when asked, beating Lovelier by three-quarters of a length with Kiss For A Jewel third.

“She’s different gravy on the racecourse compared to what she is at home and you could not get it soft enough for her,” said Lyons.

“The fact that she’s doing this on ground that’s against her and she’ll get much further is great. I always thought she wanted a mile and a half.

“We took the view there was no point in having three in the Oaks when she had a nice chance today.”

Chris Hayes caused his second major Group Two shock of the weekend as Aloha Star ran out a 33-1 winner of the Airlie Stud Stakes.

Off the back of his 66-1 success with Laws Of Indicies in the Railway Stakes on Saturday for Ken Condon, he teamed up with Fozzy Stack on this occasion.

The race was billed as a match between Lyons’ Frenetic and Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth and those two went head-to-head from some way out.

But entering the final furlong Aloha Star breezed past Mother Earth and set down to battle it out with Frenetic.

A’Ali finished with a rare rattle to win the Holden Plant Rentals Sapphire Stakes for Simon and Ed Crisford at the Curragh.

Back up to Group Two class, the Society Rock colt looked to have a mountain to climb at halfway as Make A Challenge went clear on the far side of the track.

A’Ali was racing in a group of two with just Punita Aurora for company – but that mattered not a bit in the final reckoning, as when Colin Keane asked him to pick up the response was immediate.

