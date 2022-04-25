Kildare golfer selected for Curtis Cup squad in Pennsylvania

The Merion golf club which will host the Curtis Cup (file photo).

KILDARE GOLFER LAUREN Walsh has been selected on the Great Britain and Ireland team for the 2022 Curtis Cup, which takes place against USA in Pennsylvania.

The 42nd running of the team event sees Walsh included in the eight-player team, while Down’s Beth Coulter has been named as a non-travelling reserve.

Walsh competed last August in Wales in the Curtis Cup, the 2020 edition which was delayed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the USA team won 12.5 to 7.5.

The 21-year-old Castlewarden native played earlier month at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The event on 10-12 June will be held at the Merion Golf Club, which most recently held the US Open in 2013, which was won by Justin Rose.

The full Great Britain & Ireland team is:

Hannah Darling (18 – Scotland)

Louise Duncan (22 – Scotland)

Annabell Fuller (19 – England)

Charlotte Heath (20 – England)

Caley McGinty (21 – England)

Emily Price (22 – England)

Lauren Walsh (21 – Ireland)

Amelia Williamson (21 – England)

Reserves:

Lottie Woad (18 – England)

Beth Coulter (18 – Ireland)

