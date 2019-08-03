This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fulham investigate after Cyrus Christie says sister was hit and racially abused during match

The club have promised to take the ‘the strongest possible action.’

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 9:10 PM
55 minutes ago 3,016 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752422
Cyrus Christie.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Cyrus Christie.
Cyrus Christie.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FULHAM FOOTBALL CLUB are investigating an incident in which the sister of Irish international Cyrus Christie was allegedly hit and racially abused by fans during the club’s opening-day defeat to Barnsley earlier today. 

The Irish international shared the incident on Twitter after the game.

“To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks, I hope your proud of yourself and feel like a big man. You’ll get what’s coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful.” 

In a brief statement after the game, Fulham confirmed they were investigating the incident.

“Fulham Football Club is investigating an incident that occurred in the away end of the Barnsley vs Fulham game on Saturday 3rd August.

Should the perpetrators be identified, we will be taking the strongest possible action.” 

Christie has been outspoken against racists throughout his career, and after Ireland’s World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in 2017, he shared a grotesque image of a hanging sent to him, adding that it is “sad to see people are still resorting to racist slander.” 

The defender was a 33rd-minute substitute in today’s 1-0 defeat to Barnsley, the first after the club’s relegation from the Premier League. 

