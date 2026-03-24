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Under fire

Czech football rocked by match-fixing controversy ahead of Ireland game

Czech FA confirmed that 47 disciplinary proceedings have been issued.
1.34pm, 24 Mar 2026

CZECH FOOTBALL HAS been rocked by a match-fixing controversy before their crucial World Cup qualification play-off against Ireland on Thursday.

The Czech FA released a statement on Tuesday morning confirming that 47 disciplinary proceedings have been initiated by the association’s Ethics Commission.

The alleged offences, which have resulted in provisional bans, include bribery and match fixing.

Those accused include member clubs, officials, referees and players. 

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