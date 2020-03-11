This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dalton gets late-notice opportunity to upset former champion Pimblett

The Belfast native will take on the popular Liverpudlian at Cage Warriors 113 in London.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5041757
Decky Dalton (left) will make a swift return to action to take on Paddy Pimblett at Cage Warriors 113.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Decky Dalton (left) will make a swift return to action to take on Paddy Pimblett at Cage Warriors 113.
Decky Dalton (left) will make a swift return to action to take on Paddy Pimblett at Cage Warriors 113.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

DECKY DALTON IS to step in to face Paddy Pimblett on next weekend’s Cage Warriors 113 card in London.

Pimblett (14-3) will be competing for the first time in 18 months at the event, which is scheduled for Friday, 20 March at Indigo at the O2 Arena.

The popular Liverpudlian, who’s a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, had been preparing to take on Italian fighter Davide Martinez.

However, with the ongoing threat of coronavirus placing Italy on lockdown, Martinez has been ruled out of the lightweight bout.

Instead, Pimblett will now face Dalton (11-4), who has grasped a late notice opportunity to make his Cage Warriors debut against one of the organisation’s biggest names.

The 28-year-old will be making a swift return to action, having recorded a first-round submission win over Frenchman Kalifa Seydi in a featherweight contest that took place in his hometown of Belfast last Saturday night.

7pj0hS3w Paddy Pimblett (pictured) will face Decky Dalton in his return to the cage. Source: Dolly Clew/Cage Warriors

The fight is expected to be officially confirmed by the organisation later today.

Dalton will join his Fight Academy Ireland team-mate Joe McColgan on the Cage Warriors 113 card. McColgan is booked for a lightweight clash with Rafael Macedo.

Cage Warriors 113 is due to be headlined by an interim featherweight title bout between Morgan Charrieré and Darko Banović.

The42 is on Instagram!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

