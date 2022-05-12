Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin City Council and Bohs maintain it is all systems go for Dalymount Park rebuild

Bohs board reveals that if costs escalate to an unsustainable level – then alternative options will be needed for the new-look stadium.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 12 May 2022, 3:55 PM
58 minutes ago 645 Views 2 Comments
A view of the Jodi Stand.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A view of the Jodi Stand.
A view of the Jodi Stand.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL and the board of Bohemian FC have insisted the redevelopment of Dalymount Park remains on track.

However, in statements issued this afternoon, both Dublin City Council and Bohs suggested that if ‘costs escalate to an unsustainable level that there would need to be alternative options on the site’.

In short, that means that if the original plans to develop a 6,000-seater stadium stretch beyond the allocated budget then a redesign of those plans may be required.

A statement from Bohs read: “The Board of Bohemian FC has always been aware, as with any project funded by public monies, that should costs escalate to an unsustainable level that there would need to be alternative options on the historic site.

“These options could potentially involve redesign and would utilise all studies and works already undertaken and stay within the funding mechanism of LSSIF and DCC as combined sources.

“Such a redesign could also deliver a higher capacity facility without the need for a long period out of Dalymount Park where we have played continuously since 1901.”

In addition, Dublin City Council also issued a statement. It stated that there ‘has been no change in the preferred and planned redevelopment of Dalymount Park into a six-thousand-seater facility’. 

The statement continued: “The project is at an important juncture where the appointed design team of IDOM/Gilroy MacMahon are close to completion of the preliminary design and an order of magnitude will be provided in the coming weeks.

“Underground investigations are to be conducted on site over the next week. Once this information is available the design team will have a good understanding of the substructures that are required and the Quantity Surveyor will be able to provide accurate costings for the proposed design by the end of June.   

“Once this report is complete the City Council will be in a position to complete their due diligence on the costing and a decision will be made whether to proceed to detailed design and planning with the current design or alternatively a value engineering exercise will be completed which could potentially lead to some redesign. 

“All stakeholders have always been aware, and particularly in light of ongoing inflationary pressures, that should costs escalate to an unsustainable level there would need to be alternative options on the historic site. These options could potentially involve redesign.”

At this stage, it is premature to speculate what a redesign might look like.

Garry Doyle
