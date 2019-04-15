This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for All Blacks as playmaker McKenzie is ruled out of Rugby World Cup

The utility back could miss eight to nine months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

By AFP Monday 15 Apr 2019, 10:40 AM
26 minutes ago 1,260 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4592180
Damian McKenzie suffered a serious injury while in action for the Chiefs against the Blues.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO
Damian McKenzie suffered a serious injury while in action for the Chiefs against the Blues.
Damian McKenzie suffered a serious injury while in action for the Chiefs against the Blues.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

UTILITY BACK DAMIAN McKenzie was ruled out of the World Cup on Monday in a blow to the All Blacks as coach Steve Hansen warned it was likely more players could miss out through injury.

McKenzie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing for the Chiefs against the Blues at the weekend and, given the ferocity of Super Rugby New Zealand derbies, Hansen said he could lose more players over the next few months.

“He could be out for eight to nine months,” Hansen said of McKenzie, who has been at home playing either fullback or out-half in his 23-Test career, as a squad of 41 All Blacks assembled for the first of two pre-World Cup camps.

“It’s a real shame for him, his World Cup opportunity has gone.

“He’s still young enough to probably make the next two [World Cups] so it creates another opportunity for somebody else.

We’ve got to expect injuries and there’ll be more than just him, I suggest, by the time we finally name the team to go to the World Cup.

McKenzie hobbled from the field after a collision with Blues out-half Otere Black one minute into the second half of the Chiefs’ 33-29 win over the Blues in Hamilton on Saturday.

At least nine All Blacks are currently on the injured list and Hansen said the news about two of his senior players — midfielder Sonny Bill Williams and flanker Sam Cane — was promising.

Williams could be sidelined for six weeks following knee surgery but “many people come back from cartilage injuries so that’s not a concern,” Hansen said.

Cane has this month resumed light contact training after breaking in his neck in the All Blacks’ Test against South Africa in Pretoria last October.

“What is important is he comes back when he is ready and he is confident,” Hansen said.

Other All Blacks currently out of Super Rugby because of injury include Owen Franks, Aaron Smith, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Codie Taylor, Waisake Naholo and George Bridge.

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Australia star Folau handed sack notice as Cheika rues ‘disrespectful’ anti-gay comments

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie