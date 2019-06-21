Huge boost for Galway as captain Comer returns from injury absence

THE GALWAY FOOTBALLERS have received a huge boost as they prepare for the All-Ireland qualifiers after captain Damien Comer made a return to club action this evening.

Comer, who hasn’t featured for Galway yet in 2019, was sidelined after fracturing a bone in his foot while playing a charity soccer game on St Stephen’s Day.

The star forward was unable to regain his fitness in time for last Sunday’s Connacht SFC final, where Galway lost their crown following an incredible second-half display from Roscommon.

Source: David Connors Twitter

Comer previously admitted to reporters that the provincial decider was likely to come too soon for him, and said he was unable to put a timeframe on his recovery.

“I don’t really know to be honest,” he said at the time. “I’m back doing a bit of running, straight-line running. I haven’t really put a time-frame on it.

“I’m kind of going by pain-threshold. If it’s too sore I take a step back and if it’s okay I’ll push it on a small bit. That’s my gauge. How long it’s going to take, I genuinely don’t know.”

Source: Galway GAA Twitter

But it looks as though Comer is nearing a return for Galway’s All-Ireland qualifier campaign after he came on as a substitute for Annaghdown in their senior championship fixture against Tuam Stars, where they lost out by 1-9 to 0-7.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!