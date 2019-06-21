This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Huge boost for Galway as captain Comer returns from injury absence

The star forward featured for his club Annaghdown after he was previously sidelined with a fractured bone on his foot.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Jun 2019, 11:01 PM
The star Galway forward made a substitute appearance for his club Annaghdown.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

THE GALWAY FOOTBALLERS have received a huge boost as they prepare for the All-Ireland qualifiers after captain Damien Comer made a return to club action this evening.

Comer, who hasn’t featured for Galway yet in 2019, was sidelined after fracturing a bone in his foot while playing a charity soccer game on St Stephen’s Day. 

The star forward was unable to regain his fitness in time for last Sunday’s Connacht SFC final, where Galway lost their crown following an incredible second-half display from Roscommon.

Comer Source: David Connors Twitter

Comer previously admitted to reporters that the provincial decider was likely to come too soon for him, and said he was unable to put a timeframe on his recovery. 

“I don’t really know to be honest,” he said at the time. “I’m back doing a bit of running, straight-line running. I haven’t really put a time-frame on it. 

“I’m kind of going by pain-threshold. If it’s too sore I take a step back and if it’s okay I’ll push it on a small bit. That’s my gauge. How long it’s going to take, I genuinely don’t know.”

Galway 1 Source: Galway GAA Twitter

But it looks as though Comer is nearing a return for Galway’s All-Ireland qualifier campaign after he came on as a substitute for Annaghdown in their senior championship fixture against Tuam Stars, where they lost out by 1-9 to 0-7.

