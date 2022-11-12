'Three minutes to three': Damien Duff fine-tuning the emotions for Shels' final climb

'We all have egos. I don't think mine is particularly big.'

ONE OF DAMIEN Duff’s abiding memories of the Aviva Stadium wasn’t a great look.

The Republic of Ireland legend returns to a venue he’s known very well over his 100-cap playing career when he leads out Shelbourne to face Derry City in tomorrow afternoon’s FAI Cup final.

Asked this week about the venue and what stands out for him, unconventional Duff answered as left field as ever.

“What stands out? Pride, emotion, I say that word a lot to you,” said the Shels gaffer.

“I’ve one picture up in my house. I didn’t put it up. Elaine [his partner] put it up, just out of jest.

“You wouldn’t know there was a footballer or an ex-footballer living in the house.

“It was the one where I was facing the wrong way for the national anthem [ahead of Ireland's Euro 2012 play-off with Estonia]. That jumps out for me straight away.

“I remember [saying to Sean] St Ledger, ‘Would you not f***ing tell me I was facing the wrong way?’ And he was like: ‘You looked like you were in the zone, Duffer’.

“The first ten minutes I was f***ing horrific cos I just kept thinking you looked like an idiot there. The fact I’ve retold that story, it jumps to mind a lot.”

Does he often look at the photo?

“I think it could be in the toilet now! There’s no jerseys. No nothing. Just the way I like it.

“When you come here, your national stadium, there’s no greater moment. It doesn’t mean you have to be pulling on the green shirt. You’re pulling on the Shelbourne shirt on Sunday and it’s just as proud a moment.”

Advertisement

Duff stands for the national anthem before Ireland's Euro 2012 play-off with Estonia. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Pressed on why there are no shirts from his illustrious playing days displayed at home, Duff said: “I don’t see why there should be.

“You watch football documentaries and they build rooms in their house like a shrine to themselves. It’s big ego.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had one… listen we all have egos. I don’t think mine is particularly big. I’ve never really addressed it but, yeah, there’s none.”

Duff spoke prior to the semi-final that bringing Shels to the decider and winning it would mark the pinnacle in his football career, even above Premier League titles and a century of caps for his country.

“I think so, yeah, it probably hits home when you come here to the stadium. I brought the guys here [on Monday] to make them familiar.

“They won’t admit it, but I would say a few hadn’t been here, a few certainly hadn’t been pitchside and what have you.

“I know for a fact that some haven’t worn a suit ever in their life! Each to their own. Shane Farrell is one of them.

“It’s an absolutely massive occasion, I know I said after the Waterford game, and I’m sure people were like, f***ing hell, you’ve just won four games, anyone can do that.

“It’s not the fact we’ve won four games, it’s the whole journey, the whole process.

“I’d never planned on being a manager. I said at the start when I took over the gig I was scared. I said no because I didn’t back myself, but in the end I took it.

“That’s why it’s the pinnacle. Football is football, I played it — whereas this is like, oof, totally out of the comfort zone stuff. That’s why it’s wow. It’s number one.”

Has the feeling of being out of his comfort zone as a manager eased over the course of the season?

“I am an awful lot more comfortable. I am still nervous, I’ll be nervous on Sunday.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I was nervous everyday before giving a team talk. You have to be on edge, there is no point getting out of bed if that’s not the case. But I am a lot more comfortable, absolutely, yeah.”

Duff and Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Duff admits that he has got a fair bit of help from outside influences in the hope of giving his side an edge.

“I’m into everything. We’ve spoken to people. You’ve got your ear to the ground so I am sure you know who we have spoken to.

“These finals don’t come around very often. It’s something I’ve got to learn about quickly. To embrace it, enjoy it, don’t take it as a given that it is your first year and you will be here every year. That’s an eye opener to me.

“We will leave no stone unturned. We will speak to people. The players might speak to people.”

And though the club made inspirational videos for previous rounds of the cup, there hasn’t been one for the final.

“I like touching on emotions. Waterford was probably too much. I was in tears going out. It reminded me of the Brian Kerr days, he’d have you highly emotional, highly strung.

“I think we went over the edge against Waterford.

“Listen, we played four games to get here and made a video for three. Lukey [skipper Luke Byrne] and Dan [Carr] will tell you.

“I think they were incredible, if I do say so myself, and they were; emotions, visuals, lyrics, songs, the background music, everything.

“But you don’t need it. You get a wave of emotion driving into the stadium on the bus. It will hit you then.

“Three minutes to three, it will hit you, the national anthem, that’s your video. You don’t need a video on top of that.”