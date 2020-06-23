This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
21-year-old Daniel Brennan promoted to Montpellier's senior squad

The former France U20 international has already played in the Top 14 and Champions Cup.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,294 Views 2 Comments
MONTPELLIER HAVE CONFIRMED that tighthead prop Daniel Brennan has advanced from the club’s academy into the senior professional squad on a full-time basis ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Brennan, the son of former Leinster, Toulouse and Ireland forward Trevor Brennan, has been with Montpellier since 2018.

daniel-brennan-with-his-father-and-former-ireland-international-trevor-brennan-after-the-game Trevor and Daniel Brennan after France U20s played Ireland in 2018. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

21-year-old Brennan was born in Ireland but moved to France as a young child when his father joined Toulouse.

Daniel came through the youth ranks at Toulouse and played for France at underage levels, helping the national U20 team to World Championship success in 2018.

Munster made moves to bring Brennan back to Ireland, but he opted for a switch to Montpellier in 2018 and has now completed two seasons in the club’s academy, earning a promotion into the senior squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Montepellier confirmed that Brennan and out-half Thomas Darmon “will leave the academy to become professionals this season. It’s a great reward for these two young players who have already made 32 professional appearances between them.”

Brennan has played for Montpellier five times, including a Top 14 start against La Rochelle and a Champions Cup replacement appearance versus Toulon last season.

- This article was updated at 2.50pm to correct ‘farther’ to ‘father’ in the third paragraph.

