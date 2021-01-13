Casey bids Bohs farewell as he opts to take his career to California

AFTER THREE-AND-A-HALF SEASONS in the League of Ireland, Dan Casey will be a notable absentee in 2021.

The centre-back has left Bohemians for the second time to move to California, where he’ll line out for Sacramento Republic.

The club competes in the USL Championship, which is regarded as the second tier of the game in the USA beneath Major League Soccer.

Casey had two spells with Bohs, having left the club for Cork City in 2019 before returning to Dalymount Park ahead of last season.

The 23-year Dubliner helped the Gypsies to finish second in the Premier Division in 2020. He also featured in their penalty-shootout defeat to Hungarian side Fehervar in the Europa League.

“Over the moon to sign for Sacramento Republic,” he tweeted. “Can’t wait to get started. Want to thank everyone at Bohemians and I wish them all the best for the upcoming season.”

A Republic of Ireland international up to U19 level, Casey joined Bohs in the summer of 2017 after spending four years on the books at Sunderland.

“Dan’s addition brings physicality, aggressiveness and a strong pedigree to our defensive core,” said Sacramento Republic general manager Todd Dunivant. “His intensity and grit fit in very well to our team mentality, and he is the type of defender that opposing attackers do not like facing.”

Casey won’t be the only League of Ireland connection at Sacramento Republic, where former Cobh Ramblers and Kilkenny City defender Colin Falvey is assistant manager.

Elsewhere in League of Ireland transfer news, Derry City have brought former Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse back to the club on a three-year deal.

Finn Harps have signed midfielder Will Seymore, who spent last season with Sligo Rovers, while St Patrick’s Athletic have snapped up Scottish attacker Matty Smith from Waterford.