BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

Dan Crowley among trio of Irish youth internationals leaving Birmingham City

The 23-year-old playmaker spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Hull City.

By Paul Dollery Monday 17 May 2021, 12:47 PM
46 minutes ago 1,165 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5439401
Dan Crowley at Birmingham City.
Image: PA
Dan Crowley at Birmingham City.
Dan Crowley at Birmingham City.
Image: PA

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE published their list of retained players for next season, with Dan Crowley one of those who won’t be offered a new deal.

Crowley, who represented both the Republic of Ireland and England as an underage international, becomes a free agent after two seasons on Birmingham’s books.

Two other players with Ireland youth caps, Joe Redmond and Ryan Burke, are also being let go by the Championship side following the expiration of their respective contracts.

A 23-year-old attacking midfielder, Coventry-born Crowley joined Birmingham in July 2019 from Dutch outfit Willem II for a reported fee of £750,000.

He featured prominently last season, playing 43 times across all competitions. However, he fell out of favour when Pep Clotet was replaced as manager last summer by Aitor Karanka. 

The former Aston Villa and Arsenal trainee was subsequently sent out on loan in January to Hull City, where he made 23 appearances for a team who clinched the League One title.

Karanka was sacked in March and succeeded by Lee Bowyer, but the former Leeds United midfielder hasn’t found a place in his plans for Crowley.

Redmond spent five years at St Andrew’s but was unable to make a first-team breakthrough. The 21-year-old centre-back regularly captained Birmingham’s U23 side and had a brief loan spell with Cork City last season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Fellow Dubliner Burke made a senior appearance as a 72nd-minute substitute in a Championship game against Stoke City in July of last year.

The 20-year-old left-back, who made the move from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2017, recently spent time on loan with Yeovil Town in the National League.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie