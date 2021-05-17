Dan Crowley among trio of Irish youth internationals leaving Birmingham City

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE published their list of retained players for next season, with Dan Crowley one of those who won’t be offered a new deal.

Crowley, who represented both the Republic of Ireland and England as an underage international, becomes a free agent after two seasons on Birmingham’s books.

Two other players with Ireland youth caps, Joe Redmond and Ryan Burke, are also being let go by the Championship side following the expiration of their respective contracts.

A 23-year-old attacking midfielder, Coventry-born Crowley joined Birmingham in July 2019 from Dutch outfit Willem II for a reported fee of £750,000.

He featured prominently last season, playing 43 times across all competitions. However, he fell out of favour when Pep Clotet was replaced as manager last summer by Aitor Karanka.

The former Aston Villa and Arsenal trainee was subsequently sent out on loan in January to Hull City, where he made 23 appearances for a team who clinched the League One title.

Karanka was sacked in March and succeeded by Lee Bowyer, but the former Leeds United midfielder hasn’t found a place in his plans for Crowley.

Redmond spent five years at St Andrew’s but was unable to make a first-team breakthrough. The 21-year-old centre-back regularly captained Birmingham’s U23 side and had a brief loan spell with Cork City last season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Fellow Dubliner Burke made a senior appearance as a 72nd-minute substitute in a Championship game against Stoke City in July of last year.

The 20-year-old left-back, who made the move from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2017, recently spent time on loan with Yeovil Town in the National League.