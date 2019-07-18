This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland midfielder Crowley completes move to Birmingham on two-year deal

The talented 21-year-old has been scouted by Mick McCarthy this year.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,692 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4729500

POTENTIAL IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Dan Crowley was unveiled as Birmingham City’s newest signing, committing to a two-year deal with the Blues.

The 21-year-old returns to the Midlands after a spell in the Eredivisie with Willem II for a reported £700,000 (€777,450) fee.

A product of Aston Villa’s academy before being billed as a ‘new Jack Wilshere’ after switching to the Arsenal production line in 2014, the Coventry native has played age grade internationals for both Ireland and England.

Mick McCarthy traveled to scout the playmaking midfielder in his KNVB Cup final this year and the new Birmingham man has submitted paperwork to allow him commit to the Boys in Green.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie