Ireland midfielder Crowley completes move to Birmingham on two-year deal

POTENTIAL IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Dan Crowley was unveiled as Birmingham City’s newest signing, committing to a two-year deal with the Blues.

The 21-year-old returns to the Midlands after a spell in the Eredivisie with Willem II for a reported £700,000 (€777,450) fee.

A product of Aston Villa’s academy before being billed as a ‘new Jack Wilshere’ after switching to the Arsenal production line in 2014, the Coventry native has played age grade internationals for both Ireland and England.

Mick McCarthy traveled to scout the playmaking midfielder in his KNVB Cup final this year and the new Birmingham man has submitted paperwork to allow him commit to the Boys in Green.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!