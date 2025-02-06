Munster sign centre Dan Kelly from Leicester Tigers

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of centre Dan Kelly from Leicester Tigers.

Kelly will join the province in the summer on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents, and was part of the Ireland U20 squad in 2020.

Kelly was capped once at Test level for England against Canada in 2021. He was also included in England’s squad for the 2023 Six Nations but missed out on the tournament due to an injury. He is now eligible to play for Ireland under World Rugby regulations, having cleared the three-year stand down period since his last Test cap.

Kelly played three times for the Ireland U20s in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic cut the championship short. Munster players Jack Crowley and Tom Ahern were also part of that U20s squad.

Dan Kelly and Jack Crowley playing for the Ireland U20s in 2020. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The centre, who can play at 12 or 13, was born in Manchester and joined the Sale Sharks Academy as a 16-year-old in 2017. After two years in Sale he earned a scholarship at Loughborough University and played in their National League squad before signing with Leicester.

Kelly joined Leicester Tigers in 2020 and was 19 when he debuted in the Premiership. He has since scored 10 tries across 89 appearances for the Tigers, including one try in seven games this season.