Tipperary's Dan McCormack announces retirement

TIPPERARY’S DAN McCORMACK has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

McCormack joined the Tipperary senior panel in 2015 and was part of the Premier teams that won All-Ireland titles in 2016 and 2019.

The Borris-Ileigh clubman also won two Munster championships, in 2015 and 2016.

“After careful consideration and reflection I have decided that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from inter county hurling with the Tipperary senior hurling team,” McCormack said.

“Since joining the panel in 2015 it has been a huge honour to represent Tipperary and I will always cherish the time I got to wear the blue and gold at the highest possible level.

“Firstly and most importantly I want to sincerely thank my wife Edwina and family especially my parents John and Patricia for their continuous encouragement and support throughout my inter-county career. I will forever be indebted to my club Borris-Ileigh who played a crucial role in my career from a young age. I look forward to giving back as much as I can in the coming years.

“I’d like to thank the Principal and my fellow staff members of St. Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh, who facilitated me in any way they could during my time playing with Tipperary.

“I also want to thank all the managers and backroom teams who helped me along this journey and were very supportive of me as well as the Tipperary County Board and Tipperary Supporters Club. Thanks also to the Tipperary supporters who I have always been so proud to represent.

“I would like to thank all the players I played with and I feel unbelievably lucky to have shared a dressing-room with some of the best Tipperary have ever produced. More importantly, I have made lifelong friendships and shared fantastic memories along the way.

“Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2025. I have no doubt that the players and management will give their all to bring success back to Tipperary over the next number of years and I look forward to supporting them along the journey.”