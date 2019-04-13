This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McFarland thrilled as Ulster produce their best when they needed it most

The province booked a home Pro14 quarter-final with a big away win over Edinburgh last night.

By Lewis Stuart Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,274 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4590546
Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee celebrate at full-time at Murrayfield.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee celebrate at full-time at Murrayfield.
Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee celebrate at full-time at Murrayfield.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

AFTER TWO TOUGH weeks, Dan McFarland was a happy man after seeing his Ulster team come away from Edinburgh with everything he had hoped for and a scoring bonus point to add a little extra sparkle to the night. 

Ulster’s 29-7 win at Murrayfield has not only guaranteed the province a spot in the Guinness Pro14 play-offs but also given them a home draw when they face the third-placed side in Conference A.

It also ensured Ulster will be back in the Heineken Champions Cup next season.

Friday night’s performance had been a complete reversal of their struggles the week before in Glasgow, when everything misfired and the misery of the night included conceding a scoring bonus point as the Scottish forwards dominated the set piece.

“We had a big debrief on Monday, there was a bit of misery and a lot of humble pie, which was deserved,” McFarland acknowledged. “We came out, took the learnings and moved on.

“We knew we had a massive task this week, to come to our fellow Champions Cup quarter-finalists and win. In the end, the bonus point was a testament to the hard work and the mentality of the guys during the week and what they put on the pitch against a really good Edinburgh team.

We were a bit messy last week around our set-piece but there was a big improvement. We did a lot of work on the scrum in the week. We knew that was going to be titanic — it was not going to win the game for us but could certainly lose the game if we let Edinburgh get on top of us.

“We also needed possession. Last week, it did not look good but we did play some really good rugby. The bottom line is that when you lose a lot of lineouts, as we did then, you cannot get a foothold in the game. In this game, we were consistently able to get a foothold.”

Ulster now have a week off to build towards a big quarter-final at Kingspan Stadium, with Connacht, Ospreys and Cardiff Blues all still in the running to advance. 

“It is really important for the club, we are a team that wants consistently to compete for championships and to do that, you have to be in play-offs,” said McFarland. “There is the dual aspect of also getting Champions Cup qualification, which is done now. That is very important as well.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lewis Stuart

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie