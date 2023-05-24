Dan Sheehan lands URC Player of the Season award

DAN SHEEHAN HAS has been named BKT URC Players’ Player of the Season for 2022/23.
The Leinster hooker landed the prestigious award after winning a vote by the league’s captain’s and vice-captains.
Sheehan, 24, came out on top in a poll which was conducted at the end of the regular campaign.
It is the second time Sheehan has been recognised in the URC Awards, having secured a place in the Elite XV. He scored eight tries to help Leinster top the league table, but Leo Cullen’s side fell agonisingly short to Munster at the semi-final stage.
He also bagged a brace in last weekend’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.
Sheehan has been capped 17 times by Ireland. He starred as Andy Farrell’s men made Six Nations Grand Slam history in Dublin in March, while he was involved in last summer’s monumental tour success against New Zealand.
Further to this URC recognition, Sheenan was recently nominated for the Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year and Men’s Young Player of the Year in the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.
Leinster team-mates Ross Byrne and Scott Penny joined him in the URC Elite XV, with Tom Stewart (Ulster), Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett (Munster), Niall Murray and Finlay Bealham (Connacht) the other Irish players recognised.
URC Awards 2022/23 Winners
- OFX Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)
- Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster)
- Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff Rugby)
- Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (DHL Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Niall Murray (Connacht), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers).
- Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Stewart (Ulster)
- Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)
- Try of the season: Joaquin Riera (Benetton @ Cell C Sharks, Round 17)
- Gilbert Golden Boot: Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls)
- Ironman: Quan Horn (Emirates Lions)
- BKT Coach of the Season: Franco Smith (Glasgow Warriors)
- Players’ Player of the Season: Dan Sheehan (Leinster)