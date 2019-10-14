This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brain injury charity criticises Giggs and James over concussion 'acting'

The Manchester United star played the full 90 minutes of Wales’ draw with Croatia despite appearing to be knocked out in a heavy collision.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Oct 2019, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,025 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4850778
James received treatment on the pitch before playing on.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
James received treatment on the pitch before playing on.
James received treatment on the pitch before playing on.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRAIN INJURY CHARITY Headway has criticised the handling of a head injury to Daniel James during Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia.

The Manchester United winger appeared to be knocked out cold during a collision at speed with Croatian defender Domagoj Vida during Sunday’s clash in Cardiff.

The incident caused concern among the players of both sides and the referee as the 21-year-old lay flat on his back with his arms and legs appearing to go limp.

He received treatment on and off the pitch before returning to the action a couple of minutes later.

And Wales manager Ryan Giggs, commenting after the game, said his player was “acting” as he went down.

“Dan James went down and stayed down, a bit of acting really”, he said.

“The medical staff went over. He was compos mentis. We did tests at half-time and he passed them. He’s fine.”

But Peter McCabe, chief executive of Headway, believes James should have been substituted if his injury was as serious as it appeared.

“Like most people watching the footage of the incident, our immediate concern was for the player’s health,” said McCabe.

“As soon as the incident occurred, he was attended to by the medics who then determined that he was fit to continue.

“Although it is argued that concussion protocols were followed, the rules state that if a concussion is suspected a player must be removed from the game. 

“To all watching, it appeared that Daniel James lost consciousness. Regardless of his manager’s comments after the game, this in itself must surely have given enough reason to take a cautious approach.”

wales-v-croatia-uefa-euro-2020-qualifying-group-e-cardiff-city-stadium Wales manager Ryan Giggs. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The incident showed there is still work to be done with regard to the way head injuries are treated in football, especially in Europe.

Players often think they are fine after such collisions, even if they have been knocked out, so those with the power to remove a player from the field of play, need to do so, regardless of what the player says.

And McCabe believes Giggs’ comments after the game could mean these incidents are taken less seriously, adding: “Ryan Giggs’ claim that the player was being ‘streetwise’ by staying down and appearing to have been knocked out is shocking.

“If that is the case, and James was ‘acting’, it raises serious questions about the player’s understanding of the seriousness of concussion. Not only has he put his own medical team under intense and unfair scrutiny, but he’s also set a dangerous example for the millions watching at home.

“Similarly, we have serious concerns about terms like ‘streetwise’ or that the player was ‘just using his nous’. It is simply not acceptable for teams to use concussion protocols for tactical gain.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie