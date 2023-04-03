Cork and Waterford stars scoop third-level GAA Player of the Year awards

CORK AND WATERFORD stars have won respective football and hurling Player of the Year awards following successful campaigns for UCC and UL in this year’s Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions.

UCC’s Daniel O’Mahony has been named the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Football Player of the Year, while UL’s Mikey Kiely picks up the hurling gong.

O’Mahony lined out at full-back as UCC overcame UL after extra-time in the Sigerson Cup final earlier this year. Meanwhile, Kiely grabbed four goals as UL stormed to victory over University of Galway in the Fitzgibbon Cup showpiece.

The duo received their awards at a ceremony in Castletroy, Limerick this evening where the Rising Stars football and hurling teams of the year were also honoured. The selections for both of those teams were announced last month, with UCC and UL featuring prominently there too.



“We are delighted to celebrate these players’ achievements through the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling and Football Teams of the Year,” said GAA President Larry McCarthy.

“We also extend our warmest congratulations to the Players of the Year announced this evening, Mikey Kiely and Daniel O’Mahony.”

