Saturday 4 July, 2020
'A servant through good times and bad' - Carlow stalwart calls time on inter-county career after 13 years

Daniel St Ledger is retiring from inter-county football, his club Kildavin/Clonegal say.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,688 Views 2 Comments
Moving on: Carlow's Daniel St Ledger.
CARLOW FOOTBALL STALWART Daniel St Ledger has called time on his inter-county career after 13 seasons, his club say.

“Congratulations to @DanStL89 who has called time on an outstanding 13-year spell with @Carlow_GAA,” a tweet from Kildavin/Clonegal reads.

“A servant for the county through good times and bad, he will have more time to focus on the golf and the club now, so we can’t say we’re not delighted.”

St Ledger will now focus on club football, as Carlow remain on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Turlough O’Brien.

30-year-old St Ledger made his inter-county debut in the 2008 National League, and donned the green, red and yellow for what appears to be the last time in his county’s last game before the Covid-19 enforced sporting shutdown. The experienced — and versatile — defender came off the bench and scored a goal in Carlow’s Division 4 draw with Waterford.

After captaining his county in the 2007 Leinster minor final, then-teenage St Ledger broke onto the senior scene and opened a storied career under the watchful eye of Paul Bealin.

Through recent campaigns, he was a pillar of the team that delivered long-awaited promotion to Division 3 and enjoyed a memorable summer in 2018, recording a first Leinster championship victory over Kildare in 65 years.

