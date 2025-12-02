More Stories
Daniel Wiffen. Giorgio Scala/INPHO
FreeSwimming

Daniel Wiffen wins heat to go into final of European Championships in Poland

Ellie McCartney and John Shortt make it to their semi-finals.
12.14pm, 2 Dec 2025

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST Daniel Wiffen has eased his way to the final of the 400m Freestyle event at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.

The Armagh man, who won his Gold medal in Paris 2024 in the 800m event was the quickest across all of the seven heats, recording a time of 3:37.04.

As ever, he waited for his chance before striking and making his move, being positioned third after the 100m mark. He then moved into second with 100m left and made his move to overtake Lukas Martens, who won the Olympic Gold in this event.

This was Wiffen’s first competitive fixture since appendix surgery, his last coming back in August at the World Championships in Singapore.

The final will be held at 6.07 Irish time this evening.

There was more progression for Fermanagh’s Ellie McCartney, who made her way to the women’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals by coming fourth in her heat, her time 1:05.54. Her semi-final will be at 6.32pm.

Meanwhile, John Shortt proceeded to the semi-finals of the men’s 200m backstroke. He finished second in the final heat with his time of 1:50.65 being the joint-fourth fastest overall from the heats.

The semis are slated for 7.10pm Irish time.

