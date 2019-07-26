This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boca Juniors confirm capture of Roma legend De Rossi

The former Roma midfielder will join the Argentine giants, following his departure from the Serie A club after a 19-year affiliation.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 8:01 AM
38 minutes ago 1,038 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4741302
Fresh start: Daniele de Rossi.
Fresh start: Daniele de Rossi.
Fresh start: Daniele de Rossi.

FORMER ROMA MIDFIELDER Daniele de Rossi has signed with Boca Juniors, the Argentine giants have announced.

De Rossi joins the club on a short-term contract, after playing over 600 times across nearly two full decades with Roma. 

His time with the Serie A side came to an end following the 2018-19 season, with the midfielder posting an emotional farewell in which he thanked current and former team-mates and “every Roma fan” for his time with the club. 

Boca made their intentions clear last week amid rumours that the 35-year-old was destined to sign for the Argentine outfit, claiming that the deal was “99 per cent” done and that De Rossi would in fact be flying to Buenos Aires to finish off the deal. 

De Rossi arrived in Argentina yesterday amid massive fanfare, with Boca posting on social media accounts when he arrived in the country and essentially confirming his signing hours later with a slightly cryptic post showing him at the club and another saying he was “home”. 

“To have a world champion say he wants to finish his career here fills me with pride,” Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici told TyC Sports last week.

“It is good for Argentine football to have a player like this.”

Boca were not the only club interested in signing the Italian midfielder. 

Parma admitted an interest in the De Rossi but claimed they could not afford his services, while MLS leaders LAFC were also thought to be on the verge of landing him earlier in the summer. 

But Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso​ made his intentions clear in May, stating publically that the doors would be “wide open” for his “dear friend” with the Argentine club. 

De Rossi leaves Roma as a two-time Coppa Italia winner with the club, having also won the Serie A Footballer of the Year award in 2009. 

He also comes to Argentina as a World Cup winner, claiming the title with Italy in 2006. 

His list of personal honours also includes FIFA FIFPro World XI nomination in 2009 and a place on the Team of the Tournament for the 2012 European Championship, which saw Italy lose to Spain in the final.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie