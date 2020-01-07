This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater set to complete loan move to Aston Villa

The 29-year-old will provide further competition for Conor Hourihane in the Villa midfield.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 1:30 PM
6 minutes ago 167 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4956230
Danny Drinkwater during a rare appearance for Burnley.
Danny Drinkwater during a rare appearance for Burnley.
Danny Drinkwater during a rare appearance for Burnley.

IRISH INTERNATIONAL CONOR Hourihane is set to face further competition in the Aston Villa midfield with the club set to take Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea. 

Drinkwater is set to have a medical at Villa later today. 

The ex-Leicester midfielder has spent the first half of this season on loan at Burnley, but he made just two appearances for the club amid persistent fitness issues.

The 29-year-old managed less than an hour of playing time in the Premier League for Sean Dyche’s side, and had to recover from an ankle injury which he sustained after being attacked by a gang outside of a Manchester nightclub.

He has been on Chelsea’s books since leaving Leicester for £40 million (€47 million) in 2017, but hasn’t been able to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater helped the Foxes win the Premier League title in 2016, but he has featured in just 12 matches in the competition for Chelsea and doesn’t appear to be in Frank Lampard’s future plans.

The former England international will now try to help Villa maintain their top-flight status, with Dean Smith desperate to bolster his midfield ranks after losing John McGinn to an ankle injury.

Drinkwater will not, however, be eligible to play for Villa in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Leicester on Wednesday, having already played in the competition this season for Burnley.

The Chelsea outcast will be in contention to make his debut on Sunday, with Villa set to play host to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Villa are 17th in the top-flight standings at the moment, with just six wins recorded from their opening 21 fixtures.

Smith’s side are only one point above the drop zone, but recent wins against Norwich and Burnley have lifted the mood surrounding the club.

Villa were, however, brought back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in an FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday, during which they were outplayed by the Championship club.

After their clash with City this weekend, Villa will look ahead to a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on 18 January.

A home fixture against Watford is on the cards three days later, before the Villans wrap up their schedule for the month with the second leg of their League Cup semi-final with Leicester.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie