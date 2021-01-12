League debut for Irish U21 international McNamara as Millwall hold high-flying Bournemouth

MATT SMITH CAME off the bench to earn Millwall a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and deny the Cherries the chance to go second in the Championship table.

Smith hooked the ball home 11 minutes from time after latching on to Jake Cooper’s nod-down seconds after coming off the bench.

That strike cancelled out Dominic Solanke’s 10th goal of the season in first-half stoppage time.

Irish U21 Danny McNamara made his Championship debut from the start for Millwall, while Troy Parrott also started the game and was withdrawn after 79 minutes.

Elsewhere in the Championship tonight, Luton Town were beaten 2-0 at home to QPR, for whom Charlie Austin scored having returned to the club on loan from West Brom.

In League One, Irish U21 goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu conceded four goals in Rochdale’s 4-4 draw at home to Charlton Athletic.