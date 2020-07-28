This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Scottish Premiership switch for Irish goalkeeper Danny Rogers

The 26-year-old, who recently departed Aberdeen, has signed a one-year contract with Kilmarnock.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,405 Views No Comments
Danny Rogers was called up to the Ireland senior squad during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Image: PA
Danny Rogers was called up to the Ireland senior squad during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Image: PA

KILMARNOCK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Danny Rogers on a one-year deal.

The Irish goalkeeper joins the club after he was recently released by fellow Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.

“I’m delighted to join Killie and as soon as the opportunity came up, I knew it was where I wanted to be,” said Rogers, who links up with compatriots Gary Dicker and Alan Power at Rugby Park. “It’s a big club with big ambitions and I’m delighted to be part of that.”

Rogers began his career at Aberdeen but spent the majority of his time away from the club on loan. In addition to the three appearances he made for the Dons, he played 146 times during spells at Greenock Morton, St Mirren, Falkirk, Dumbarton and Airdrieonians.

The 26-year-old, who was a Republic of Ireland U21 international, was called up to the senior squad in October 2016 to provide back-up to Darren Randolph for the World Cup qualifying wins against Georgia and Moldova.

Kilmarnock, who finished in eighth place for the curtailed 2019-20 campaign, will begin the new season away to Hibernian on Saturday.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

