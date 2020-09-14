Danny Sheehy latest Irish rider to test positive for Covid-19

DANNY SHEEHY has become the third Irish jockey to test positive for Covid-19.

He had two rides at the Curragh on Sunday and was replaced on My Good Brother, his only booked ride at Tipperary on Monday.

Sheehy’s brother, fellow jockey Mikey, tested positive over the weekend and followed the news on Friday that his housemate Shane Crosse had returned a positive test on Friday ahead of a planed trip to Doncaster.

Crosse had to abort that and as result missed the winning ride on Galileo Chrome in the Pertemps St Leger for Joseph O’Brien.

Horse Racing Ireland said in a statement on Monday: “Following precautionary tests taken over the weekend, jockey Danny Sheehy has returned a positive test for Covid-19. He was asymptomatic prior to the test and is now self-isolating. Contact tracing continues.

“All other tests taken over the weekend, including contact tracing and those at the yard of Joseph O’Brien, returned negative.”

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “We are liaising with public health in assisting them with contact tracing and all of their requirements. Public health are satisfied with all approaches we have taken and we will continue to be in regular communication.”