This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Danny Sheehy latest Irish rider to test positive for Covid-19

He had two rides at the Curragh on Sunday and was replaced on My Good Brother.

By Press Association Monday 14 Sep 2020, 9:17 PM
10 minutes ago 262 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5204779
Danny Sheehy (file pic).
Image: PA
Danny Sheehy (file pic).
Danny Sheehy (file pic).
Image: PA

DANNY SHEEHY has become the third Irish jockey to test positive for Covid-19.

He had two rides at the Curragh on Sunday and was replaced on My Good Brother, his only booked ride at Tipperary on Monday.

Sheehy’s brother, fellow jockey Mikey, tested positive over the weekend and followed the news on Friday that his housemate Shane Crosse had returned a positive test on Friday ahead of a planed trip to Doncaster.

Crosse had to abort that and as result missed the winning ride on Galileo Chrome in the Pertemps St Leger for Joseph O’Brien.

Horse Racing Ireland said in a statement on Monday: “Following precautionary tests taken over the weekend, jockey Danny Sheehy has returned a positive test for Covid-19. He was asymptomatic prior to the test and is now self-isolating. Contact tracing continues.

“All other tests taken over the weekend, including contact tracing and those at the yard of Joseph O’Brien, returned negative.”

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “We are liaising with public health in assisting them with contact tracing and all of their requirements. Public health are satisfied with all approaches we have taken and we will continue to be in regular communication.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie