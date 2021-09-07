Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's O'Shea ruled out for up to six months with fractured ankle

The 22-year-old also suffered ligament damage during their World Cup qualifier defeat to Portugal.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,094 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’s Dara O’Shea has been ruled out for four to six months with a fractured ankle, his club West Brom has announced.

O’Shea suffered the injury during Ireland’s 2-1 World Cup qualifier defeat to Portugal which has forced him to withdraw from the squad.

The 22-year-old has also suffered ligament damage and will undergo surgery before beginning a rehabilitation programme.

O’Shea’s injury news is another huge blow for Stephen Kenny’s side following the loss of Séamus Coleman and Aaron Connolly ahead of their crunch clash with Serbia this evening.

“It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury,” Baggies boss Valérien Ismaël told the club website.

“He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.” 

