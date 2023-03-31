Double blow for Ireland and West Brom as O'Shea and Molumby injured

DARA O’SHEA AND Jayson Molumby have suffered injury setbacks in a double blow for the Republic of Ireland and West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion today announced that the duo sustained setbacks on international duty.

O’Shea’s season looks to be over, after West Brom boss Carlos Corberán confirmed a knee injury will sideline the defender for “around seven to eight weeks”.

The Dubliner picked up the knock in Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. He was replaced by Alan Browne in the 77th minute.

Molumby has also sustained a groin problem which will keep him out for four weeks.

It’s a massive double blow for West Brom amidst their Championship promotion play-off push. O’Shea and Molumby are an influential duo for the Baggies, with the former the stand-in captain. Up to this point, he had not missed a single minute of Championship action this season.

A quicker return is expected for Molumby, the midfielder having enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign at the club.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland return to action in June.