Tyrone's Darragh Canavan to miss month of league as he departs for Australia

TRYONE FORWARD DARRGH Canavan is set to miss a month of his side’s Division 2 league campaign as he prepares to head to Australia.

Manager Malachy O’Rourke revealed the news in the aftermath of Tyrone’s first win of the campaign against Cavan yesterday, where Canavan scored nine points.

The Errigal Ciarán star will be available for Tyrone’s next league outing against Louth before heading Down Under, and is expected to return in time for the start of the Ulster championship.

Advertisement

Darragh Down Under? Tyrone must plan without one of the game's most dangerous forwards, Darragh Canavan, when he heads to Australia for a month after next week's round of league fixtures.

📺Watch League Sunday on RTÉ2 & the RTÉplayer pic.twitter.com/UDTDHgNZMe — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 15, 2026

Canavan’s father Peter also spoke about his son’s travel plans on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday.

“It’s news to me,” Canavan’s father laughed when asked during last night’s show.

“Malachy made it clear that he’s heading to Australia. He’s going for a month. It’s been a longstanding arrangement. I think he’s ok for next week but after that, he’ll be away for a few league games.”

Former Mayo forward Cora Staunton was also on last night’s panel, and added that Canavan will be a “huge loss” for Tyrone as they continue their quest for promotion to the top tier.

“What they’re missing in terms of Ruairí (Canavan) being injured, Darren McCurry being out. It really does put a huge dint in their promotion chances.”

Elsewhere on the RTÉ programme, Raymond Galligan has confirmed that he has been added to the backroom team for the Galway footballers. Galligan opened up about his new role under Pádraic Joyce.

Raymond Galligan has the inside line on Camp Galway this term. The Tribesmen's comeback against the All-Ireland champions down in Tralee was one of the performances of the weekend...

📺Watch League Sunday on RTÉ2 & the RTÉplayer pic.twitter.com/qGkby2Sait — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 15, 2026

“It’s very minimal what I’m adding to the set-up. I’ve just been out a couple of times over the last few weeks, a few workshops with the group and trying to add a small bit of value.

“They’re a great bunch of lads. They’ve all the ingredients to hopefully have a good summer.”

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here