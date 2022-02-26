McElhinney, McDonnell and Mawdsley impress at National Indoors

IT WAS a good day for Darragh McElhinney at National Senior Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena today.

The UCD AC athlete won the 3000m gold medal with a time of 8:02:84.

He prevailed ahead of Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC) and Keenan Kilrehill (Moy Valley AC) who took silver and bronze respectively with times of 8:05:8 and 8:12:14.

Robert McDonnell (Galway City Harriers) overcame stiff competition from Marcus Lawler (Clonliffe Harriers) in the men’s 200m, triumphing with an impressive time of 20.86.

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) took gold in the women’s 200m with a time of 24.05, despite a strong showing from Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley AC).

Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) was the standout performer in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8:12, while Matthew Behan (Crusaders AC) claimed gold in the men’s event in 8.14.

Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrocks AC) secured the shot put title in 19.48CBP and Zoe Mohan (Cushinstown AC) earned the other throws title with a 6.67 throw.

Kate Veale (West Waterford AC) claimed another national indoor 3k walk title with a time of 13:32:04, while in the men’s 5k, David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley) overcame fellow Olympian Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley AC) to win gold in 19.36.38.

Sarah Buggy (St Abban’s AC) came out on top in the indoor triple jump, while David Cussen (Old Abbey AC) cleared 2.15 to taste success in the men’s high jump.

Ellen McCartney (City of Lisburn AC) was the victor in the pole vault, and Shane Howard (Bandon AC) won the men’s long jump.

