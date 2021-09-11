Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I had to get back to Dazzler': McCurry named All-Ireland final man of the match

Edendork man capped an afternoon to savour with 1-4 in total, 1-2 from play.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,731 Views 5 Comments
McCurry steered Tyrone to the county's fourth All-Ireland title.
DARREN MCCURRY WAS named man of the match as Tyrone lifted their first All-Ireland football title since 2008 and condemned Mayo to yet another final heartbreak.

McCurry put the Ulster men firmly in the driving seat when he palmed to the net in the 59th minute following super work from Conn Kilpatrick and Conor McKenna.

It gave Tyrone a 2-10 to 0-11 lead as the game entered the closing stages, and that remained the margin at the final whistle as the Red Hand ran out five-point winners.

“When I left [the panel] in 2018, I just had to get myself back to my best, back to Dazzler,” McCurry said after finishing with 1-4 in total, 1-2 from play.

“I think I did it, and I think I showed that out there today. I’m back enjoying my football and it’s just an unbelievable feeling here on All-Ireland final day, taking it all in.”

The Edendork man also remembered his late mother Eileen, who died when he was 13.

“I’m sure she’s looking down on me today, a happy mother.

“Tyrone, we did it – we’re back!”

