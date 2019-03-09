This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Brom sack manager Darren Moore despite Baggies holding play-off spot

The club currently sit fourth in the Championship, but a poor run of form has cost their head coach his job.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 9:43 PM
18 minutes ago 762 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4532863
West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship.
Image: EMPICS Sport
West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship.
West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship.
Image: EMPICS Sport

WEST BROM HAVE sacked head coach Darren Moore, despite sitting fourth in the Championship table.

West Brom were winless in their last three games, and drew Ipswich Town 1-1 at home on Saturday to leave them nine points behind the automatic promotion places.

Overall the Baggies have won just four of their last 12 in the Championship, and their position in the playoff was not enough to save Moore, nor assistants Graeme Jones and Wayne Jacobs, who were also let go.

“This has been an enormously difficult decision for a Club which will always hold Darren in such high regard,” West Brom chief executive Mark Jenkins said in a statement.
 
“He took over at a very difficult time last season and reunited the Club, a contribution that will never be forgotten.
 
“But we have made it clear from the outset that everything this season was geared to making as swift a return to the Premier League as possible. 
 
“Unfortunately Darren has not been able to engineer the consistency of form and results to convince the board that this objective would be met.
 
“After discussions with our owners, the difficult decision to make a change was taken. Darren’s dedication over the last 12 months is not underestimated and there will always be a welcome for him at The Hawthorns.

darren-moore-west-bromwich-albion-carlos-carvalhal-swansea-city_w74b9g77pgy517gb2vh2lzlxg Moore has been dismissed as Baggies manager.

“But we have to place the Club’s best interests at the forefront of our thinking and we must do everything we can to try to deliver the promotion we have targeted.” 

The Birmingham-born Moore made history last year when he took over West Brom from Alan Pardew last season in a caretaker role, becoming the first Jamaica international to manage in the Premier League.

Though Moore led the club to an uptick in results, which included an undefeated April, West Brom were relegated from the Premier League.

Appointed to the permanent role to lead West Brom in the Championship, the club enjoyed a relatively strong start to the season and have been around the automatic promotion places for much of the season.

But since the start of 2019, West Brom have endured more mixed results winning four, losing four and drawing three in the new year.

Back-to-back defeats to Sheffield United and Leeds, both immediate ahead of the Baggies in the table, put a damper on the club’s hope to secure automatic promotion.

Despite the struggles, West Brom remain seven points up on seventh place Derby County for a spot in the promotion playoffs. They are next in action on Wednesday against Swansea. 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Fortune on Wales' side as Gatland's men march on towards 'dream'
    Fortune on Wales' side as Gatland's men march on towards 'dream'
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues
    As it happened: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    Saints defeat threatens Spurs' top-four hopes while Vardy brace seals first Leicester win for Rodgers
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Raheem Sterling scores 14-minute hat-trick as Man City beat Watford to extend lead at the top
    Raheem Sterling scores 14-minute hat-trick as Man City beat Watford to extend lead at the top
    Premier League and Uefa investigations won't blemish my work with Man City - Guardiola
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie