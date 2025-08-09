Darwin Nunez leaves Liverpool

LIVERPOOL SOLD striker Darwin Nunez to Saudi side Al-Hilal, both clubs confirmed on Saturday, in a move that could allow the Premier League champions to make a fresh bid for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Nunez joined the Reds for an initial €75 million from Benfica three years ago but has failed to live up to that price tag.

The Uruguayan scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but slipped down the pecking order at Anfield under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

According to reports in the British media, Al-Hilal will pay an initial €53 million for the 26-year-old.

“Al-Hilal Club Company is pleased to announce the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Liverpool FC on a three-year contract,” Al-Hilal said in a statement.

Nunez was likely to play even less this season after Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as part of a €300 million spending spree that also includes full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, the club could still break the British transfer record by signing Isak.

Liverpool reportedly had a first bid of £110 million (€127 million) rejected, with Newcastle demanding a fee of up to £150 million (€173 million) for the Swedish striker.

The sale of Nunez would take Liverpool’s income for transfer sales this window to nearly €200 million after the departures of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton.

Nunez is the latest big name to join Al-Hilal, who shocked Manchester City to reach the quarter-finals of the recent Club World Cup.

Coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, the Saudi club’s squad includes Portuguese internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Lucas Chevalier (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain signed French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille for a reported €40 million.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to welcome Lucas Chevalier into our family,” club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on the club’s website, which added that the 23-year-old had signed until 2030.

“I’m a kid who is living his dream,” Chevalier said.

Chevalier has been a member of several France squads but has yet to win a senior cap.

He shone as Lille reached the last 16 of last season’s Champions League, particularly in a 1-0 win at home over Real Madrid and a 3-1 victory away to Atletico Madrid.

PSG, meanwhile, won the Champions League, Ligue 1 and French Cup with Italian star Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, backed up by Russian Matvey Safonov and Spaniard Arnau Tenas, who are still in the squad.

Chevalier is the second goalkeeper the club have signed this summer, after Italian-Brazilian teenager Renato Marin.

Sources close to the club said PSG sporting director Luis Campos had assured Chevalier he would be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Chevalier is expected to be available as early as Wednesday when PSG face Tottenham in the European Super Cup in Udine, Italy.

Inigo Martinez. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Barcelona announced that centre-back Inigo Martinez will leave the La Liga champions, as Spanish media reported he would join Saudi side Al-Nassr.

The 34-year-old made 71 appearances in all competitions for Barca after joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2023, helping them win the Spanish title last season.

Martinez previously spent seven seasons with Real Sociedad after coming through their academy, before a six-year spell at Bilbao.

He won 21 caps for Spain between 2013 and 2023.

Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last term, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing as top scorer with 25 goals.

Martinez’s departure will free up space on cash-strapped Barca’s wage bill.

Mads Hermansen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Finally, West Ham have signed Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced.

No fee was disclosed, but British media reported that West Ham were paying around £20 million (€23 million) for the 25-year-old Denmark international.

Hermansen made 72 appearances for Leicester, winning the Championship title in 2024. He impressed last season as the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

West Ham were in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after Poland’s Lukasz Fabianski left at the end of last season. Hermansen will compete with Alphonse Areola, 32, who played 26 times in the Premier League last season.

Casper Ankergren, who worked with Hermansen at Brondby, is West Ham’s goalkeeping coach under manager Graham Potter.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the club,” Hermansen told the Hammers’ website.

“I played West Ham twice last season and playing at London Stadium was a great experience. It’s an amazing stadium with loud, passionate fans. It’s what you dream of as a footballer and I can’t wait to play in front of 62,500 fans as a West Ham player.”

“The fans can expect me to be brave and bring good energy to help the team in the best way I can. This is a great step in my career.”

Potter welcomed Hermasen to east London: ”Mads has proved his quality at Leicester City with two impressive campaigns on a personal level over the last couple of years and the exciting thing is that we feel his best years are still ahead of him.”