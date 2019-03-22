This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have eight minutes, I'd better not screw up': Shanahan powering through pivotal season

The scrum-half had to bide his time for his breakthrough season at his adoptive province.

By Adam McKendry Friday 22 Mar 2019, 6:57 AM
1 hour ago 2,278 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4555077
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER SCRUM-HALF Dave Shanahan entered this season with a lot on the line, given his contract was due to run out and his minutes had been minimal.

He left home province Leinster to join the Ulster Academy, the 25-year-old was seen as a bright prospect as he rose through the ranks, only to find his path to regular game-time frustratingly blocked at every turn.

It didn’t help he was vying for time with talismanic scrum-half Ruan Pienaar, admittedly, but chances even to back up the Springbok were scarce as Ulster kept faith with perennial bench man Paul Marshall due to his ability to raise the tempo late in a game.

So when Pienaar was announced to be departing the province, it seemed like things might be on their way up. Instead, in came John Cooney from Connacht, and with Marshall still entrenched as the man to make a difference late in the game, opportunities remained limited.

Even when he did play, it was never substantial. Bit-part appearances off the bench generally came with the clock in its latter stages, and not only that but they usually occurred when the game was already won or dead and buried.

“I was looking at it the other day, it was either last year or the year before I had eight appearances, but in eight appearances I’d only played 60 minutes, so you’re talking eight minutes a game,” says the Dubliner.

“When you’re doing that, you’re afraid to make mistakes because you’re like ‘I have eight minutes, I’d better not screw up’.”

Then came an opportunity. Paul Marshall hung up the boots at the start of this season and the role as Cooney’s deputy opened up. Despite Jonny Stewart getting chances under Les Kiss to finish the previous season, Dan McFarland turned to Shanahan.

Sure, he profited from injury to Cooney to get an extended run in the team, the Ireland international shipping a head injury away to the Southern Kings that led to Shanahan starting against the Cheetahs a week later, but it was all down to the 25-year-old taking his chance.

Not only did the scrum-half impress greatly on that tour of South Africa, he also earned himself a reputation for smartly running support lines on line breaks, finishing off two in Bloemfontein to cement himself in the thoughts of McFarland.

From there, there’s been no question of who has been the preferred back-up between himself and Stewart. Shanahan got the start in Paris against Racing 92 with Cooney still out – and got a try for his efforts – and is going to make his 17th appearance of the season this weekend against the Southern Kings.

Indeed, even in breaking down his caps so far this campaign, he’s more than just a replacement. With Cooney down in Ireland camp, Shanahan has profited greatly, making 12 starts and accumulating 856 minutes.

And that contract situation? He needn’t worry anymore, Ulster were quick to offer him an extended deal at Kingspan Stadium, and he gladly accepted.

“I don’t think it was a given I would be involved with every 23 this year, obviously Jonny Stewart is a young player who had a few really good games last year, started a few games and even this year when he’s got his chances he’s done well, so I don’t think it was expected in that sense, but I knew it was a big year for me,” admits Shanahan.

Dave Shanahan Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I was out of contract at the end of this year so I knew I needed to step up a little bit, and I was just happy to know when I got my opportunity and game-time, I was able to perform well enough.

“(This year) I’m actually getting a good bit of game-time, you’re trying to help the team win rather than worrying about yourself. Obviously I have to be aware of my own personal performance, but I’m feeling a lot more part of the team and I’m really enjoying it now.”

So where has the improvement come from? Because this is a Shanahan we haven’t seen in an Ulster jersey before, a scrum-half exuding confidence and fully justified at not just holding the back-up role at Kingspan Stadium but potentially pushing for more.

He’s held his own against Racing 92 and the Leicester Tigers in Europe, twice. He’s stepped into the vacant jersey during the Six Nations and excelled. Already he’s been entrusted with more responsibility than in any other season with the team.

Of course, the obvious answer is that he’s been learning off the likes of Pienaar and Cooney, but Shanahan is quick to correct that.

“It’s funny, people say that to me a lot, about learning from people. The thing that’s helped me a lot – obviously Coons and Ruan, they are great players and you pick things up off them – but the way you learn is by playing,” he says. 

“That’s helped me the most this year, getting a lot of game time, getting on the field and being able to make mistakes, learn from mistakes and knowing what works for me, and getting a bit more of an identity as a player around this team.”

With more game-time and more responsibility within the team, Shanahan can reflect upon the season so far having played a much bigger role in where Ulster are in the Guinness PRO14 standings, battling away for a play-off spot in Conference B.

Currently holding the final of those play-off places in third, a point behind Benetton in second and four ahead of the Scarlets in fourth, this weekend offers a chance for Ulster to further solidify their position and take a step towards not just the knockouts, but also guaranteed Champions Cup rugby next season.

On the face of it, the Kings at home is a game that should yield five points – after all, they only have two wins on the season and have conceded an average of 34.1 points per game in the PRO14 so far. But Shanahan warns that it could be anything but in Belfast tomorrow.

“Kings are second last in the table, and I don’t want to make a cliche of it, but they’re a seriously good team, seriously dangerous team,” warns the former Belvedere College man.

“Some of the performances they’ve put in this year, even when we played them earlier in the season, they made it really tough for us for the majority of the game. We managed to get a couple of tries late to pull away from them, but they’re such a dangerous team.

“Everyone talks about the speed they have out wide and stuff, which is obvious to see, but their maul is really really good – they did a number on us in the maul last time we were out there, so we have to defend well and make sure they don’t get into the 22 and make that a thing for them.”

And of course there is the small matter of a game on the horizon in D4.

It would pit Shanahan against his hometown side in a European knockout game – Ulster’s first since 2014 – and has dominated thoughts in the northern province since they secured their place in the quarter-finals all the way back in January, despite their precarious position in the league.

Although Shanahan does stress that Ulster will guard against complacency this weekend, he does allow his mind to wander forward one week.

“It’d be incredible. My whole time in the squad, we’ve never got out of the groups. Being in a quarter-final is amazing, to be involved would be great,” he says.

“Playing in the Aviva, I’ve never played there so that’d be a cool experience but we’re looking at this week.”

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    FAI
    FAI offers to bring forward John Delaney's Oireachtas hearing
    FAI offers to bring forward John Delaney's Oireachtas hearing
    Taoiseach describes John Delaney's €100k bridging loan to FAI as 'a bit unusual'
    FAI says it has answered all queries raised by Sport Ireland regarding John Delaney's €100,000 loan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie