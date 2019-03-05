Beckham and Zidane relaunch two of their most iconic Predator boots for 25-year anniversary

ADIDAS HAVE THIS morning unveiled their 25 Years of Predator pack to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of their Predator football boot.

Two of the most celebrated purveyors of the ‘Pred’, former Real Madrid team-mates David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, have had two of their most iconic boots revamped and recreated, with each available for sale through the adidas website and selected retail partners from Thursday 7 March.

The Predator Accelerator worn by Zidane as he steered France to World Cup glory on home soil in 1998 has been given a fresh lick of gold and relaunched in his name, while the Predator Precisions donned by Beckham for his famous World Cup-qualifying free-kick against Greece in 2001 will also get another run-out in their original white, silver and red.

Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham's remade and re-released Predator Accelerator Zidane and Predator Precision Beckham.

As well as the Predator Accelerator ZZ and the Predator Precision DB, adidas will also release a new Predator 19+ design in honour of both, which will be called the 19+ DBZZ and come in a combination of metallic gold, red and navy.

Images of the Predator 19+ DBZZ have been obtained exclusively by FootyHeadlines.com.

The Adidas Predator 19+ DBZZ

A useless piece of Predator trivia for you: the first-ever player to score a goal in a top-level professional fixture while wearing a pair of Predators was John Collins, who netted a sumptuous free-kick in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox in April 1994.

