'He is a genuine superstar in the ilk of Joe Canning'

SECONDS AFTER THE final whistle, they sprinted and swarmed. Many travelled to the Athletic Grounds to watch Armagh take on Kerry, but their primary hope was to witness David Clifford in the flesh.

The Kerry forward was not named in the initial squad by Jack O’Connor but was a late addition. He came on to score a crucial 1-2 as the away side secured a three-point win and a spot in the league final.

Armagh legend Oisín McConville was there along with his children, who were delighted the three-time All-Star togged out.

“When I had to break the news that himself and Sean O’Shea weren’t on the panel, they obviously have a couple of cousins there who are going quite well, but they were pretty disappointed. Verging on not going at all,” said McConville with a laugh. The Armagh U20 manager was speaking at the launch of the 2022 EirGrid GAA football U20 All-Ireland Championship.

David Clifford in full flow. Is there a more joyous sight in world sport? #GAA pic.twitter.com/F8GqLKDRYu — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) March 20, 2022

McConville referenced Clifford’s dummy bounce as a skill supporters will spend the week trying to replicate all over the country.

“The fact he played and seeing him up close, getting the opportunity to see him. I’ve genuinely noticed a couple of different bounces going on in our house since Sunday.

“A genuine superstar in the ilk of Joe Canning. The only other person I can think of who draws that enthusiasm and also, just how great of a lad he seems to be. How good he is with kids and his time. To be fair, all of the GAA lads are.

“This guy is inundated with requests. People looking for photos and things like that. A lot of people who were in Armagh last weekend, maybe not even from Armagh, were there to see David Clifford.

“It is a while since we had a player who is universally adored the way Clifford is. Rightly so, he is different gravy.”

Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

As for his native county, a league final is still a possibility. They play Donegal in Letterkenny on Sunday in a dress rehearsal for the Ulster quarter-final next month.

What is a realistic ambition for Kieran McGeeney’s side in 2022?

“I think (Ulster) is realistic. Armagh proved in the first six games of the league they are a match for anybody. The league proves two things. They are a match for anyone and they still have a wee bit left to travel, some learnings that need to be done.

“But Ulster has to be a realistic goal. It is made more difficult by the fact they go to Ballybofey first. Get out of there and Ulster is a real possibility for Armagh.”