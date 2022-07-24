David Clifford lands All-Ireland football final man of the match award

DAVID CLIFFORD SCOOPED named man-of-the-match for the All-Ireland football final on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game tonight.

He beat off competition from Galway star Shane Walsh to take the prize.

Clifford kicked four points in either half in a sensational showing as he picked up his first Celtic Cross.

He was chosen by The Sunday Game panel of Colm Cooper, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Colm O’Rourke, Noelle Healy, Oisin McConville and Rory Gallagher.

“As well as the obvious talent he has, he’s very grounded,” said Fitzmaurice. “He comes from a great footballing family and great footballing club. He has always been a very steady operator, he’s a mature man for a young fella.

“He’s a dad now as well with Ogie so it’s all going well in David’s life for the moment, thanks be to God.”

McConville hailed Clifford’s “air of calm” in today’s final.